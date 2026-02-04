Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.66, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 72.41%.
NYSE TRNO traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 850,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04.
In other news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $285,242.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,942.55. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Terreno Realty from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.
Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.
