Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.890-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.9 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities set a $186.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.12.

TER stock opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.46. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $286.00. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 17.37%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $3,027,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 439.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,322,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

