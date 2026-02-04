Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 795 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,596,000 after acquiring an additional 226,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,010,000 after acquiring an additional 103,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Leerink Partners set a $1,234.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. CICC Research upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,162.75.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,003.21 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $948.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,054.28 and its 200 day moving average is $893.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

