Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 795 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,596,000 after acquiring an additional 226,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,010,000 after acquiring an additional 103,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Agreed to acquire Seamless Therapeutics assets in a ~$1.12B deal to enter the hearing‑loss/gene‑editing space, diversifying beyond weight‑loss drugs and adding a high‑potential biologics/genetic therapy program. Eli Lilly Is Getting Into the Hearing Loss Market in a $1.12 Billion Deal With Seamless Therapeutics
- Positive Sentiment: Entered a global R&D collaboration and license with Zonsen PepLib Biotech — expands Lilly’s discovery capabilities and early‑stage pipeline exposure. Zonsen PepLib Biotech Enters Global R&D Collaboration and License Agreement with Lilly
- Positive Sentiment: Plans a $3.5B injectable manufacturing campus in Pennsylvania to increase capacity for biologics/GLP‑1 injectables — supports supply for Mounjaro/Zepbound and future injectable launches. Eli Lilly Announces New $3.5 Billion Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania
- Positive Sentiment: Set to buy ~5% of Veradermics in its IPO — a small strategic stake that gives Lilly exposure to hair‑loss therapeutics and expands external innovation pipeline touchpoints. Eli Lilly (LLY) to Buy 5% of Veradermics Stock in IPO
- Positive Sentiment: Ventyx Biosciences shareholder vote set for March on Lilly’s $14/share cash merger — progress on acquisitions that can add targeted assets. Ventyx Biosciences Sets March 3, 2026 Vote on Eli Lilly $14-Per-Share Cash Merger
- Neutral Sentiment: Formed a strategic collaboration with Repertoire Immune Medicines — increases discovery partnerships but impact timing/value is uncertain. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Forms Strategic Collaboration with Repertoire Immune Medicines
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect a revenue beat for Q4 driven by GLP‑1 sales, though EPS could be pressured; investors are watching tomorrow’s results for confirmation. Eli Lilly Expected to Report Higher 4Q Profit, Revenue — Earnings Preview
- Neutral Sentiment: Media/TV commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) suggests upcoming data releases could move the stock — speculative near‑term catalyst. Jim Cramer says Eli Lilly could announce some new data, and that could get the stock rolling
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure and falling U.S. prices for GLP‑1 obesity drugs (Novo and others) are tightening addressable market forecasts and could slow revenue growth/pricing power. Obesity market sales potential tightens as Novo and Lilly enter new era
- Negative Sentiment: Wall Street notes rising R&D and manufacturing costs (expansion and pipeline investing) that could weigh on near‑term margins and EPS despite strong revenue. Eli Lilly Q4 Preview: Wall St Sees Revenue Beat On Weight-Loss Heft But R&D Costs Could Drag Profits
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,003.21 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $948.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,054.28 and its 200 day moving average is $893.81.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
