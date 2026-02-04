Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$61.00 to C$77.00. The company traded as high as C$82.18 and last traded at C$78.80, with a volume of 707316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$80.76.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.19. The firm has a market cap of C$37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck’s attributable copper production by around 80%.

