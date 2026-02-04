Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,459 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,997,000. M&G PLC raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 5,607.2% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 722,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,338,000 after buying an additional 709,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the second quarter worth about $52,167,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 4,260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after acquiring an additional 199,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,988,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSA. Wall Street Zen upgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $53,613.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,874. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $184.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.79. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $185.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.98.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company’s offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA’s products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

