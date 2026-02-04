Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $835,000 in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. $BHRB

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHRB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 732.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.02. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $70.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Summit Redstone set a $71.00 price target on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, and the parent company of Burke & Herbert Bank. The company operates as a community‐focused financial institution, offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products to individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

The company’s core banking services include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit, alongside digital banking platforms for online and mobile account access.

