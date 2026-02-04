TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

TDK Stock Down 1.1%

TTDKY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 168,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. TDK has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.51.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. TDK had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 7.85%.The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.08 billion. TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

