Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Major Shareholder Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc Purchases 731 Shares of Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc acquired 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,628.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 639,507 shares in the company, valued at $13,672,659.66. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surrozen alerts:

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 4,355 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $95,548.70.

On Friday, January 30th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 4,271 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,356.69.

Surrozen Trading Up 4.4%

SRZN opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $197.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.58. Surrozen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $24.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($2.44). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Surrozen had a negative return on equity of 4,055.04% and a negative net margin of 2,909.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 EPS for the current year.

SRZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Surrozen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRZN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Surrozen by 32.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Surrozen by 22.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.