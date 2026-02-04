Strs Ohio Has $170,000 Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 500.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,438,000 after purchasing an additional 375,023 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,779,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 342,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,042,000 after buying an additional 186,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Paylocity by 80.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,464,000 after buying an additional 128,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $245.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.05.

Paylocity Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $125.76 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.75. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company’s integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

