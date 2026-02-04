Strs Ohio Has $159,000 Holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 3,761.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempus AI Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $104.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 5.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Tempus AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempus AI news, CFO James William Rogers sold 19,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,461,511.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,500. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 1,302 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $87,780.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,257.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 761,212 shares of company stock worth $51,975,849 in the last ninety days. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEM shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

