StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.42 and last traded at $115.43, with a volume of 135494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNEX

StoneX Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 0.23%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StoneX Group news, Chairman John Radziwill bought 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.25 per share, with a total value of $97,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 101,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,880,211. This trade represents a 0.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $126,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 113,765 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,315.50. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,979 shares of company stock valued at $683,257 in the last 90 days. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.