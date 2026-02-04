State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.8333.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital set a $144.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

State Street Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 38.2% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. State Street has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $137.05.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 13.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

Featured Stories

