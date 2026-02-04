State of Wyoming Purchases 2,988 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2,510.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Dover were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,573,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,036,722,000 after acquiring an additional 231,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,311,000 after purchasing an additional 171,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,376,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,406,000 after buying an additional 227,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dover by 717.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,470,000 after buying an additional 1,506,288 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. UBS Group set a $256.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

Dover Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Dover stock opened at $211.53 on Wednesday. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.14 and its 200 day moving average is $184.21. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $501,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,968 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,294.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher B. Woenker sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.04, for a total transaction of $302,687.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $474,960.12. This trade represents a 38.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.