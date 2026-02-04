S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

STBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on S&T Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on S&T Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised S&T Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $43.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.46 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 33.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,260,000 after buying an additional 115,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 86,125 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, serving as the parent of S&T Bank. Established as a banking organization in 1902 with the holding company formation following in the early 1980s, S&T Bancorp has built its reputation on delivering community-oriented financial services. The company operates under the NASDAQ ticker STBA, maintaining a focus on personalized banking solutions and local decision-making.

The company’s main business activities encompass a full suite of retail and commercial banking products.

