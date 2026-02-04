Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,069,741 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 11,636,998 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,793 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 724,793 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Jones Trading raised Spyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,614,106.76. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 30.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 2,881.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 3.15. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.53. Analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

