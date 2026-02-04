SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,786 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $896,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 399,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,965 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.84. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.