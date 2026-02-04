Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $727.7097.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Trading Down 7.0%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $473.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $555.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.47. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $464.24 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.