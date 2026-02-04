SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,868,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984,276 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $1,321,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 257.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

