SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 37,024,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 27,192,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SOUN. Zacks Research lowered SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.64.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 211.16% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 60,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $685,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,705,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,234,069.44. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 29,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $356,112.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 544,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,148. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 462,265 shares of company stock worth $5,216,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,457,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,648 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,124,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,707 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth approximately $21,679,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,914,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 69.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after buying an additional 1,085,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.