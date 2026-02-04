Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.15 and last traded at GBX 7.15. Approximately 540,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,205,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25.

Sosandar Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of £17.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.31.

Sosandar (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.44) EPS for the quarter. Sosandar had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sosandar Plc will post 0.489081 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sosandar

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016. The Sosandar business model is built around using trend-led, exclusive designs produced in-house and then manufactured using a variety of global suppliers. Sosandar caters for a growing market of fashion conscious women, while utilising an outsourced logistics provider that can support its planned growth over the coming years.

