Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,430.73 and traded as high as GBX 1,450. Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,415.48, with a volume of 1,499,205 shares.

SCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,135 price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Softcat to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,820 to GBX 2,950 in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,450 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,830 to GBX 1,900 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Softcat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,902.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,430.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,518.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 20,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429, for a total transaction of £288,843.77. Also, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,456, for a total transaction of £231,780.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,069 shares of company stock worth $66,262,414. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations. It also offers public cloud, collaboration, connectivity, data centre and private cloud, devices, and financial solution services. In addition, the company provides IT asset management, lifecycle solutions, modern management, security, software licensing, supply chain operation, and virtual desktop and application.

