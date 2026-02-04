SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,632,497 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 2,016,881 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,166,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,166,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SNDL Price Performance

Shares of SNDL opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. SNDL has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.98 million. SNDL had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SNDL will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SNDL in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SNDL

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SNDL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SNDL by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SNDL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About SNDL

(Get Free Report)

SNDL Inc, formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc, is a Canada-based consumer packaged goods company focused on the production, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, SNDL operates multiple cultivation and processing facilities across Canada, including indoor and hybrid greenhouses in British Columbia and Ontario. The company serves both adult-use and medical cannabis markets, supplying provincial distributors as well as operating through its own wholesale and retail networks.

The company’s product portfolio spans dried flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, cannabis oils, edibles and infused beverages under a variety of in-house brands.

Featured Stories

