Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4523 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 5.0% increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Smurfit Westrock has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

NYSE SW opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. Smurfit Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Smurfit Westrock

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,421,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,329,000 after buying an additional 1,233,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,806,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,125 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 81.9% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 18,400,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $749,735,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,353,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,887 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

