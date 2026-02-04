Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4523 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 5.0% increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Smurfit Westrock has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years.
Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance
NYSE SW opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. Smurfit Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Smurfit Westrock
Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smurfit Westrock
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Which stock will the White House buy next?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- 1 Hour Once A Day
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.