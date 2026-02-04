Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Declines By 14.8%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 89,899 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 105,463 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,121,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,994,000 after purchasing an additional 80,921 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,554,000 after purchasing an additional 139,194 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 713,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,726.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,808,000 after buying an additional 427,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 2.3%

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.30. 350,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,259. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $125.58.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.