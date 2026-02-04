Short Interest in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Drops By 17.0%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 784,400 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 945,455 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,396 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,396 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group set a $38.00 target price on Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Williams Trading raised shares of Genesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Genesco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GCO

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 144,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genesco has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $307.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 61.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 92.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 182.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Genesco by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee-based retailer, wholesaler and licensee specializing in branded footwear, headwear, apparel and accessories. Through its portfolio of retail chains, wholesale distribution channels and licensing agreements, Genesco brings a range of product offerings to consumers in North America and Europe.

The company’s retail segment includes specialty chains such as Journeys, which targets fashion-focused teens and young adults in the United States and Canada, and Schuh, a footwear retailer with locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.