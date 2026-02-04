Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Rises By 20.1%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,680 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 3,898 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,298 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,298 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DFP stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. 63,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,643. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFP. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 89.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE: DFP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and total return primarily through investments in preferred securities. The fund pursues a dynamic approach, adjusting portfolio duration and credit exposure in response to changing market conditions in order to enhance yield and manage risk. Its flexible mandate also allows allocations to common stocks, convertible securities and select debt instruments when opportunistic.

DFP’s portfolio generally comprises U.S.

