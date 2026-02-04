Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Increases By 21.1%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,560,299 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 8,720,372 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,030,018 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,030,018 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,915.15. This trade represents a 14.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $114,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at $397,208. This trade represents a 40.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 910,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,270,000 after purchasing an additional 106,550 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.9% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 88,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,506,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,335,000 after purchasing an additional 485,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,062.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 148,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.9%

AMH traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $31.12. 2,026,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Further Reading

