Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a market cap of $1.19 million and $499.83 thousand worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,107.18 or 1.00131425 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Profile

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official website is shoggoth.monster. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol.

Buying and Selling Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.00120004 USD and is down -9.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $505,040.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

