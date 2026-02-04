Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHAK. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $148.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 target price on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.52.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $144.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

In related news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $93,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,481.98. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,648. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Shake Shack by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 514,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,377,000 after purchasing an additional 120,030 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $8,416,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

