Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 159.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

In other news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $93,654.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $843,481.98. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $144.65.

Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

