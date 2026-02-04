Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 369.50 and last traded at GBX 364.34, with a volume of 104942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365.50.

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £828.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 344.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 326.63.

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported GBX 11.59 EPS for the quarter. Schroder Oriental Income had a net margin of 88.88% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Schroder Oriental Income

In other news, insider Simon Davis acquired 3,048 shares of Schroder Oriental Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 per share, for a total transaction of £9,997.44. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asian companies are increasingly world-leading and returning cash to shareholders. The Schroder Oriental Income Fund aims to tap into the Asian income story and help investors diversify their dividends.

Featured Stories

