Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading 2.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 1,274,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,278,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on Savara in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Savara Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Savara by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

Featured Stories

