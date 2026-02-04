Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,186 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

IVV stock opened at $692.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $689.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $670.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

