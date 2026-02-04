Savant Capital LLC Has $99.81 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,831 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $99,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1973 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

