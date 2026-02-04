Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,537 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $119,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,942,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,117,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,986,000 after acquiring an additional 168,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 22.8%

MTUM opened at $256.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.38. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

