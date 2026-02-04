Savant Capital LLC Buys 27,769 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $71,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $76.08.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.