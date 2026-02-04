Saputo (TSE:SAP) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$42.64 and last traded at C$42.58, with a volume of 848273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.50.

Get Saputo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Saputo

Saputo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saputo had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.72 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.7735369 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -385.00%.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight. Saputo also competes in food service (30% of revenue) and industrials (20% of revenue), which houses its ingredients business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.