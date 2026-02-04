Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $340.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $310.00 target price on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.25.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $290.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $277,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $596,524.46. This trade represents a 31.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $449,756.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,779.72. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,348 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 124.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.