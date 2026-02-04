Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $340.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.
WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $310.00 target price on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.25.
Western Digital Stock Performance
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Western Digital
In other news, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $277,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $596,524.46. This trade represents a 31.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $449,756.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,779.72. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,348 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 124.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Western Digital
Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes an additional $4 billion buyback — management flagged capital return and confidence in the valuation, a direct support for the stock and EPS accretion that pushed shares up in early trading. Western Digital adds $4 billion to buyback plan as AI boosts memory chip sales
- Positive Sentiment: Innovation Day: WD unveiled a roadmap toward 100+ TB HDDs and AI‑optimized drive features — product-era relevance for hyperscalers and data lakes strengthens long‑term TAM and margin improvement potential. Western Digital Accelerates Storage Innovation for AI Era
- Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings/guidance backdrop and sector momentum — coverage citing robust results and AI‑driven demand for memory/storage supports repeat buying from institutions and analysts. ‘All Boats Are Rising’ in Data and Memory, Says Western Digital’s CFO
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Citigroup upgraded/raised its target and other sell‑side notes flag upside, reinforcing investor demand and validating management’s buyback. Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory context — U.S. plans to rebuild critical‑minerals supply chains outside China are unfolding; this is a long‑term supply‑chain factor that could help the broader memory/storage complex but is not an immediate earnings driver for WDC. Trump administration presses efforts to ensure supply of critical minerals outside of China
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry rotation theme: market commentary frames a “memory supercycle” and the SanDisk spin‑out as supporting demand for both flash (SanDisk) and high‑capacity HDDs (WDC); this is constructive for WDC structurally but is a thematic (rather than single‑quarter) tailwind. The Memory Supercycle Is Here—2 Winners From 1 Breakup
- Negative Sentiment: Volatility and rotation risk from SanDisk’s huge moves — extreme swings in SanDisk (the spun‑off flash business) can create short‑term sentiment-driven volatility across memory stocks, which could cause intermittent pullbacks in WDC despite solid fundamentals. Sandisk’s Swings Are Getting Bigger – Here’s How to Play Them
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.
Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.
