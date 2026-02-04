Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.62 and last traded at $80.62. 62,201,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 25,567,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.07.

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and previews note strong operating momentum heading into Q4 — revenue growth and improving margins could support another beat if volumes hold up. Article Title

Analysts and previews note strong operating momentum heading into Q4 — revenue growth and improving margins could support another beat if volumes hold up. Positive Sentiment: Product expansion: Robinhood launched a UK stocks & shares ISA with incentives (2% cash bonus, zero fees, AI tools) — a tangible path to diversify revenue outside the U.S. if adoption scales. Article Title

Product expansion: Robinhood launched a UK stocks & shares ISA with incentives (2% cash bonus, zero fees, AI tools) — a tangible path to diversify revenue outside the U.S. if adoption scales. Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest: Cathie Wood’s ARK added HOOD to its holdings recently, which can provide buying support and signal conviction from momentum-focused funds. Article Title

Institutional interest: Cathie Wood’s ARK added HOOD to its holdings recently, which can provide buying support and signal conviction from momentum-focused funds. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 expectations: Street models expect ~30% revenue growth for Q4 and an earnings beat is possible, but results will be hinge heavily on crypto trading volumes and fee mix. Article Title

Q4 expectations: Street models expect ~30% revenue growth for Q4 and an earnings beat is possible, but results will be hinge heavily on crypto trading volumes and fee mix. Neutral Sentiment: Sector backdrop: Fintech tailwinds (AI, digital payments) support long-term narratives, but timing depends on macro and crypto cycles. Article Title

Sector backdrop: Fintech tailwinds (AI, digital payments) support long-term narratives, but timing depends on macro and crypto cycles. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/contrarian view: Some commentators say HOOD is oversold and could attract dip buyers; this is a tactical consideration rather than a fundamental fix. Article Title

Technical/contrarian view: Some commentators say HOOD is oversold and could attract dip buyers; this is a tactical consideration rather than a fundamental fix. Negative Sentiment: Crypto drag: Bitcoin has fallen sharply recently (~25% over three months), reducing crypto trading volumes and commissions — a direct hit to Robinhood’s revenue and the main reason for recent share weakness. Article Title

Crypto drag: Bitcoin has fallen sharply recently (~25% over three months), reducing crypto trading volumes and commissions — a direct hit to Robinhood’s revenue and the main reason for recent share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction & valuation: The stock has pulled back sharply from its 52-week high (~40% decline from peak in recent weeks). Concerns about a steep valuation and reliance on crypto make investors cautious. Article Title

Market reaction & valuation: The stock has pulled back sharply from its 52-week high (~40% decline from peak in recent weeks). Concerns about a steep valuation and reliance on crypto make investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: Analyst risk warnings: Several analysts flag three key risks (crypto volatility, regulatory/political account handling, and execution on international expansion) that could weigh on near-term results. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 7.4%

The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.72.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $775,704.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 26,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,648.50. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $170,865,100.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,805,075 shares of company stock valued at $347,653,564 over the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.