Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Announces Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.230-0.250 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Reynolds Consumer Products’ conference call:

We closed 2025 with strong execution — Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $220M (up 3% YoY), full-year free cash flow of $316M, and net debt leverage reduced to 2.1x after refinancing and a $100M voluntary paydown.

of $220M (up 3% YoY), full-year free cash flow of $316M, and net debt leverage reduced to 2.1x after refinancing and a $100M voluntary paydown. The company gained retail share across most categories (outperforming categories by ~2 points in Q4 and >1 point for 2025), driven by successful product innovation and roughly +5 distribution points in Q4.

Input-cost and competitive pressures persist — aluminum costs rose materially, the company plans further pricing actions and embeds near-term volume headwinds in guidance, forecasting 2026 net revenues of -3% to +1% and Adjusted EBITDA of $660M–$675M (roughly flat).

of $660M–$675M (roughly flat). Management is targeting margin expansion through productivity, automation and revenue-growth-management, with elevated 2026 CapEx in the low-$200M range and planned SG&A increases to support innovation and growth initiatives.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 13.9%

Shares of REYN traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.84. 1,181,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,589. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 764.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 583.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

