Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59, Zacks reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.350-2.400 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $751,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 583,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,376,532.28. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,118 shares of company stock worth $2,345,706. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

