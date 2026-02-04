Reviewing Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) and Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF)

Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report) and Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orica and Neo Performance Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Orica alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orica N/A N/A N/A $1.63 9.13 Neo Performance Materials $475.83 million 1.28 -$12.95 million ($0.17) -86.35

Dividends

Orica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neo Performance Materials. Neo Performance Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Orica pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Neo Performance Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Orica pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Neo Performance Materials pays out -170.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Neo Performance Materials is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orica and Neo Performance Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orica 0 0 0 0 0.00 Neo Performance Materials 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Orica and Neo Performance Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orica N/A N/A N/A Neo Performance Materials -1.30% 3.71% 2.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Orica shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neo Performance Materials beats Orica on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orica

(Get Free Report)

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services. It also offers automation solutions, including Avatel, a machine equipped with underground development charging system; and secondary breakage and hang up blasting, a tele-remote blasting solution. In addition, the company provides mining chemical products, such as cyanide sparges, emulsifiers, and sodium cyanide, as well as PRO services; digitally enabled benchmarks and insights at various stages of the blasting process; and nitrogen fertilizers, which includes urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Further, it offers resources to explore the use of chemical energy in blasting, blasting fundamentals, and properties of explosives and blasting principles; training courses; and geotechnical deformation and convergence monitoring solutions. Additionally, the company provides digital solutions, including MonitorIQ, an advanced processing and analytic software; BlastIQ, BlastVision, FRAGTrack, GroundProbe, RGR-Velox, LOADPlus, RHINO, DRILLMax, DRILLHub, WIREBmr, Axis mining technology, SHOTPlus, OREPro 3D Predict, Fortis Protect, Senatel, Exel Neo, Cyclo, and Bulkmaster. The company serves surface coal, surface metal, iron ore, quarrying, underground mining and construction, construction, civil infrastructure, oil and gas, and agriculture markets. Orica Limited was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in East Melbourne, Australia.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets. Its powders are used in the production of bonded permanent magnets that are components in automotive motors, pumps, micro motors, traction motors, sensors, and other applications. The Chemicals and Oxides segments manufactures and distributes a range of industrial materials for use in auto catalysts, consumer electronics, petroleum refining, hybrid and electric vehicles, and municipal and industrial wastewater treatment applications. The Rare Metals segment sources, produces, reclaims, refines, and markets high-temperature metals that include tantalum, niobium, hafnium, and rhenium; and electronic metals, such as gallium and indium for jet engines, medical imaging, wireless technologies, and LED lightings, as well as flat panel displays, solar, steel additives, batteries, and electronic applications. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.