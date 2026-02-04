Reviewing Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Bakkt has a beta of 5.93, meaning that its share price is 493% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $3.49 billion 0.11 -$46.66 million ($5.13) -2.38 Blackboxstocks $2.57 million 20.93 -$3.47 million ($1.04) -12.00

This table compares Bakkt and Blackboxstocks”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blackboxstocks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bakkt. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bakkt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bakkt and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00 Blackboxstocks 1 0 0 0 1.00

Bakkt currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.37%. Given Bakkt’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Blackboxstocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1.07% -45.27% -16.75% Blackboxstocks -157.79% -83.85% -39.78%

Summary

Bakkt beats Blackboxstocks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

