Rep. David Taylor Sells Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently sold shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Installed Building Products stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 1/29/2026.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $303.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.92. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $317.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.98 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 62.74%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 700.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,538.37. This trade represents a 13.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $536,828.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,308.44. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $235.36.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

