Rep. David Taylor Buys Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Installed Building Products stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/29/2026.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP opened at $303.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.92. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $317.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.49. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 62.74% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $536,828.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,308.44. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,538.37. This trade represents a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Installed Building Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $235.36.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 48.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 945,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,421,000 after purchasing an additional 308,717 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Installed Building Products by 73.2% in the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 866,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,261,000 after purchasing an additional 366,250 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 514,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 481,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,741,000 after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

