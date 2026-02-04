Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wabtec stock on January 30th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) on 1/28/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) on 1/22/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 1/22/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 1/15/2026.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $236.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Wabtec has a one year low of $151.81 and a one year high of $239.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wabtec from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Wabtec by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 12,800.0% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 6,600.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Wabtec by 370.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Wabtec by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $381,481.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,941 shares in the company, valued at $26,720,901.97. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $1,091,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,185.04. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,641 shares of company stock worth $5,233,559. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

