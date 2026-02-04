Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Somnigroup International stock on January 22nd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) on 1/28/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 1/22/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 1/15/2026.

Somnigroup International Stock Up 1.3%

SGI stock opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Somnigroup International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Somnigroup International ( NYSE:SGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 22.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGI. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Somnigroup International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Somnigroup International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Somnigroup International by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Somnigroup International news, Director Simon Dyer purchased 32,000 shares of Somnigroup International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,988,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,120. This represents a 666.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Somnigroup International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Somnigroup International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

Further Reading

