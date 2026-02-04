Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Morningstar stock on January 15th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) on 1/28/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) on 1/22/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 1/22/2026.

Morningstar Trading Down 9.0%

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $180.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $335.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.78.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.48, for a total transaction of $131,088.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,207.60. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.89, for a total value of $1,528,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,609,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,692,673.63. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 42,932 shares of company stock worth $9,123,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

