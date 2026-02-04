Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,450 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 161,118 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $29,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Regions Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $1,036,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,635.82. The trade was a 67.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

