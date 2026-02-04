Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:RAL traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,847,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,394. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. Ralliant has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Trending Headlines about Ralliant

Institutional Trading of Ralliant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,200,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at about $213,096,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralliant by 90.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,871,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,309,000 after buying an additional 1,835,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ralliant by 660.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,865,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ralliant by 661.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,720,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,666 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Ralliant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralliant from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralliant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

